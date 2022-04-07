All Week 3 season quests in in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

For all you battle pass grinders, the best day of the week is here: a new week’s worth of season challenges are here in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two.

Week Three features seven new quests that can be completed at any time during the season, each rewarding 20K XP. Additionally, players can complete multiple seasonal quests to reach milestones that reward even more experience, like 40K for completing 14 seasonal quests during the season.

Here are all seven Week Three season quests, and a basic how-to for accomplishing them.

Deal 100 points of damage to opponents from 30 or more meters with the Revolver

The revolver was unvaulted for Chapter Three, season two with increased accuracy and a new icon. Players can find Revolvers in virtually all loot sources at some rarity: Chests, floor loot, Supply Drops, Fishing Spots, etc.

The revolver has really good first shot accuracy, so take your time to line up your first shot, and a well-placed headshot should complete the quest in one shot.

Deal 75 points of damage to opponents at Synapse Station or The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle is incredibly hectic with the active battle between IO and The Seven forces, the numerous high-rise buildings, and bouncy spiderwebs. Thankfully, there are lots of chests and IO chests to grab gear from. Synapse Station also has plenty of gear to pick up from.

Emote within 10 meters of a character

You’ll have to get up close and personal for this one. Ideally, you’ll want to be armed when you try this, but expect the possibility of your match ending regardless if you’re armed or not. It took a few times to realize this quest meant NPCs and not enemy players, which makes it much easier.

And before you ask, no, emoting in the pre-game lobby doesn’t count.

Gain shields by consuming foragables

Really the only steadily available foragable item that heals shields are mushrooms. Mushrooms are only available in forested areas, typically in the shade of large trees. The quest has you heal 50 points of shields, so at five points per mushroom, you’ll need 10.

Mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher

This one should be relatively straightforward. You can find a Cow Catcher (like a snowplow) in almost any Red Toolbox, which are always located in garages, gas stations, IO airships, landmarks, and IO checkpoints. Pick up the Cow Catcher, then throw it at a vehicle to mod it.

Search chests and ammo boxes at IO Outposts

Search three chests or ammo boxes at an IO outpost. The five IO outposts are marked on the map below, and each should have at least three chests or ammo boxes.

Image via Epic Games.

Use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern

Ascenders are the upward zip lines that let you rapidly get to the top of buildings or into IO airships. If you prioritize them, and the storm is favorable, you might be able to use the Ascenders at each location in the same match, but you don’t have to.