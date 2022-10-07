All teams participating in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale

The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale tournament will be hosted at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 to mark the first LAN event for Fortnite’s Zero Build mode. The event will pit 15 teams of trios against each other for a $200,000 prize pool, as well as the first Fortnite Zero Build championship crown.

Over the past year, Twitch Rivals has hosted multiple qualifier events to find the best Fortnite Zero Build teams across North America, Latin America, and Europe. The 15 top teams have been found and are now set to clash at San Diego TwitchCon in front of a live audience in the Twitch Rivals arena.

The one-day conclusion to the Road to TwitchCon series will take place on Oct. 9 and will go from 12:45pm to 4pm CT. These are the teams set to make an appearance and contend for the Fortnite Zero Build championship.

All teams in Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale

The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale will feature four teams from the three major regions: North America, Latin America, and Europe. The Zero Build championship will also include eight additional trios to fill out lobbies, including teams led by fellow notable streamers and Fortnite pros.

EMEA

Team Nikof

Team MOTOR

Team Archie

Team Rekinss

NA

Team Tfue

Team Aydan

Team B1urAntics

Team Building

LATAM

Team zEkO

Team p0me

Team Palermo

Team 1DrakoNz

Other squads

Team NickEh30

Team Annoying

Team SypherPK

Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale scoring system

The event will feature five total matches, with points being awarded to teams for eliminations and final placements. The team with the highest overall score by the end of the five games will be crowned as Twitch Rivals’ first Zero Build Fornite champion. Eliminations are worth one point each, while the placement points are earned as followed: