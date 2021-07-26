All six creator Icon series skins available in Fortnite | Dot Esports

To celebrate the recent release of Fortnite streamer and pro Bugha’s Icon Series skin, Epic Games made the complete collection of content creator Icon skins available to purchase from the in-game store.

For a limited time, players can score themselves the range, including Ninja, Loserfruit, Lachlan, Lazarbeam, TheGrefg, and the new Bugha skin from the store.

The 2019 Fortnite Solos World Cup champion Bugha had his own skin added to the game on July 20, joining the other five creators as part of the Icon series.

The six skins are all available on their own, or with their associated bundles that include other cosmetics from harvesting tools, Back Blings, or Emotes. A skin on its own will cost 1500 V-Bucks, and a bundle at 1800.

These skins are among the best in the game and only enter the store on very rare occasions. If you plan on adding them to your collection, then you may want to act fast. This promotion is likely available for a limited time, and there is no real indication as yet of how long until you’ll have another chance to do so.