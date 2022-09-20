All Paradise Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, the latest update for the battle royale game, was released on Sept. 18, bringing an array of new features, items, and, of course, new storyline quests to Fortnite.

This season’s quests are called Paradise Quests. By completing them, you earn XP that can be used to unlock the cosmetics available in the battle pass. This is a great way to earn XP in Fortnite, in addition to the daily and weekly quests that are also available.

The Paradise Quests revolve around story-related challenges throughout Fortnite Chapter Three, season four and will help you discover what’s behind the Chrome that took control of the Island, on top of rewarding you with XP. There are 26 Paradise Quests in total and we have listed them below.

All Paradise Quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Play matches (3)

Prepare for Jones’s call on your next Bus Ride (1)

Reboot a computer at Synapse Station, Seven Outpost II, or V (1)

Establish a Device Uplink near the Reality Tree (1)

Visit an odd Reality Tree Root (1)

Use the device to record the bizarre sound at a Reality Tree Root (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Use the computer at Synapse Station or at Seven Outpost to process the sound (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Destroy a car or truck to collect electronic parts (3)

Place all the parts of the translator setup near a Reality Tree Root (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Talk to Blackheart About the Scientist’s notes (1)

Find and dig up the Scientist’s stolen research notes (1)

Eliminate an opponent with an EvoChrome weapon (1)

Phase through Chrome structures (3)

Destroy Chrome Objects, then collect Chrome Anomalies (5)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Place the Chrome Anomaly in the test chamber at a Research Lab (1)

Approach the Control Panel and hit the red buttons as they Appear (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Collect battle plans from a bunker (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Assist in defeating The Herald (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Land on the Island (1)

These are all of part one of the Paradise Quests. At the moment, there is no release date for the second part of the Paradise Quests in Fortnite, but they’ll likely be added in a week or two.