All new Fortnite Augments in Chapter 4, season 2

Epic Games completely changed Fortnite at the start of Chapter Four when it introduced the new Reality Augment system. This new system allows players to equip specific buffs during a single match, allowing for unique advantages over enemy players.

With each new content update, the developer has continued to release new Augments and the start of Fortnite MEGA is no different.

These Augments will likely change up the way some players grind the game, especially if they’re eager to get some over others. Here’s everything you need to know about all of the Fortnite Reality Augments coming in Chapter Four, season two.

All new Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

According to the official blog post for the season, there will be a total of seven new Reality Augments, with nine returning from this past season. They include a variety of different buffs that will offer a lot of unique assistance to players, including:

Dumpster Diving: Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place, with a limit of once per hiding place.

Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place, with a limit of once per hiding place. Treasure Hunter: Nearby chests are marked the first time you enter a POI.

Nearby chests are marked the first time you enter a POI. Slap Surplus: Find a Slap Juice in every chest you open, with chests that already had one including extra.

Find a Slap Juice in every chest you open, with chests that already had one including extra. Munitions Slide: Gain medium ammo while sliding.

Gain medium ammo while sliding. Medium Ammo Amp: Your weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size.

Your weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size. Shotgun Recycle: Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Dignified Finish: Eliminations refresh a cooldown for the Kinetic Blade’s Dash Attack.

There will be a number of returning Augments from last season and they seem to be some of the more popular ones.

Returning Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

The returning Reality Augments as part of Fortnite MEGA include:

Light Fingers : Weapons using light ammo will reload faster.

: Weapons using light ammo will reload faster. Sniper Surplus : Sniper ammo capacity has one extra bullet per magazine.

: Sniper ammo capacity has one extra bullet per magazine. Aerialist : Gain the ability to deploy your glider.

: Gain the ability to deploy your glider. Chug Gunner : Gives the player a Chug Splash Cannon with ammo

: Gives the player a Chug Splash Cannon with ammo Jelly Angler : Gives the player a fishing rod, but they can only catch jellyfish.

: Gives the player a fishing rod, but they can only catch jellyfish. Bloodhound : Enemies hit with a marksman rifle or bow will be tagged for a short period of time.

: Enemies hit with a marksman rifle or bow will be tagged for a short period of time. Shadow Striker : Begin to receive Shadow Bombs from containers.

: Begin to receive Shadow Bombs from containers. More Parkour : Energy regenerates briefly after you’ve mantled or hurdled.

: Energy regenerates briefly after you’ve mantled or hurdled. Keymaster: Instantly gives the player two keys to open the Holo-Chests around the map.

More Augments will likely be added as the season progresses, with each new content update likely to bring new and updated Augments to Fortnite.