All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite's Patch v13.20 | Dot Esports

Chapter two, season three gave Fortnite a completely new look.

Epic Games brought hundreds of new skins and cosmetics to the game, alongside a host of updates to the map, guns, and more. But the developers aren’t done just yet.

Today’s v13.20 Fortnite update includes even more cosmetic goodies, according to leaks. Notorious data miner Lucas7yoshi has done some digging and found tons of skins coming to the game’s latest patch.

Skins differ in price and can cost anywhere between 800 V-Bucks ($10) for uncommon skins, to 2,000 V-Bucks for legendary skins.

Here are all the leaked skins coming to Fortnite’s Patch v13.20.

Skins

Backbling

Harvesting tools

Wraps

Emotes

Sprays

Gliders