All items included in the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack

Get your wallets ready, anime fans, because the Anime Legends Pack is arriving in Fortnite in October 2022. The pack will be available for purchase at retail stores on Oct. 14 and in digital stores and the game’s in-game store starting on Oct. 22.

The Anime Legends Pack doesn’t include any licensed anime items but is more of an anime-themed pack. The pack, which goes for $20, features 10 items in total: a set of three items for three different characters, plus an emote.

Here are all 10 items included in the Anime Legends Pack coming to Fortnite.

The Golden Gear Midas set

Image via Epic Games

The Golden Gear Midas Outfit : Features a helmeted alt style, plus the Golden Touch ability that applies a golden, cartoon-shaded wrap to any weapon equipped while wearing the outfit.

: Features a helmeted alt style, plus the Golden Touch ability that applies a golden, cartoon-shaded wrap to any weapon equipped while wearing the outfit. The Golden Crash Back Bling

The 24 Karat Katana Pickaxe

The Ricochet Rox set

Image via Epic Games

The Ricochet Rox Outfit

The Whilberry Back Bling

The Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe

The Ready Penny set

Image via Epic Games

The Ready Penny Outfit

The Little Black Bag Back Bling

The Glimmering Edge Pickaxe

The Lil’ Kart Emote

Image via Epic Games

The Lil’ Kart emote is available to use with any character or outfit.