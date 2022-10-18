All free Fortnitemares 2022 awards and how to get them

With Fortnite events, players always have the opportunity to claim free rewards by completing the quests associated. The game’s Halloween affair, Fortnitemares, is no different.

Fortnitemares 2022 brought a bunch of new skins, items, and quests to the game. If you want to earn free awards during the event, you must look towards the Fortnitemares quests.

The official blog post by Epic Games explains that there will be two new daily quests “over the course of 14 days.” As a result, 28 quests should be available during the duration of the event. Furthermore, the announcement from the developers also explains how many quests you need to complete to claim free awards.

How to get free Fortnitemares 2022 awards

There are three obtainable items for completing the Fortnitemares 2022 quests: Everything’s End Glider, Chrome Cage Back Bling, and Unmaker Pickaxe. Getting your hands on the Glider won’t be tough, but claiming the latest item will be a hassle.

To claim Everything’s End Glider, you need to complete only five Fortnitemares 2022 quests. Once you do eight more—13 in total—you will be awarded the Chrome Cage Back Bling. Getting Unmaker Pickaxe is the toughest job out there since you need to finish 25 quests to get it. Therefore, if you want to secure all three free items in Fortnitemares 2022 event, you simply can’t miss more than three quests.

As the developers explained, the quests will be available until Fortnitemares finishes on Nov. 1 at 1 am CT.