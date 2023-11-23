You can find Fortnite’s Baller is in several named locations in OG season X, such as directly north of Pleasant Park or Risky Reels, east of Flush Factory, and west of Loot Lake. These are only some of the 36 Ballers you can find in the game right now.

If you want to use one of the fastest vehicles in Fortnite, check the full list of Baller locations in Fortnite OG.

Where to find Ballers in Fortnite OG

Here’s the full list of locations to find Ballers in Fortnite OG season X.

Inside the east hangar in Frosty Flights (four of them). This is the best place to get a Baller.

South of the hangars in Frosty Flights (one)

Northeast of the facility in Frosty Flights (one)

In the snowy area west of Flush Factory, following along the road (four)

Following the road north of Flush Factory (one)

East of Flush Factory, on a hill next to the road (one)

North of Fatal Fields (one)

Northwest of Fatal Fields (one)

Near the west end of the Paradise Palms road, east of Lucky Landing (one)

On a hill southeast of Retail Row, close to the desert biome (one)

Southeast of Dusty Divot, near the ramp leading to the crater (one)

North of Dusty Divot, north of the buildings outside of the crater (one)

Southwest of Salty Springs (one)

West of Shifty Shafts (one)

Northeast of Greasy Grove (one)

South of the hill with the Viking village, close to the snow biome (one).

How to use the Baller

To use the Baller in Fortnite, you must interact with it to get inside. Once you’re in, just move around normally and this bouncy bubble will move along with you. You can use its boost to propel it forward by pressing Space on PC, X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, or B on the Switch. Be careful, because you will consume a bit of energy to boost (represented by a white meter on the bottom right side of your screen.)

If the Baller’s energy reaches zero, it will stop and not move anymore. You can’t recover energy in any way, so you must exit it and find a new Baller.

The best way to use the Baller is to press your primary shot button to launch a grappler that will attach to nearby surfaces. Hold the button to stay attached and release it to be free to bounce around. The key strategy is to attach to a surface above and in front of the Baller and use the boost, releasing the grappler as soon as you have enough forward momentum to just let the ball roll around.