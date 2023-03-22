Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world due to the fact that it lets players enjoy the game however they want. With the release of the Unreal Editor in Fortnite, many players are eager to test out the new creative maps for themselves. Fortunately, Epic Games revealed a handful at the launch of the program to show what’s possible inside Fortnite‘s Unreal Editor.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the current Fortnite Creative 2.0 and UEFN maps.

What are the current Fortnite Creative 2.0 codes?

At the launch of Fortnite Creative 2.0, there are six maps that have released alongside the program to work as tech demos. These levels are meant to show players what kinds of things are possible inside the new editor.

Forest Guardian

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 0348-4483-3263

This Creative map really shows off the power of lighting inside the Unreal Editor, with beams of light shining through the trees. There is also a large dragon that looks unlike anything that has been seen in Fortnite in the past. This level was created by Epic and is one of the major levels going around on social media.

The Space Inside

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 9836-7381-5978

Another UEFN map created by Epic, this one asks players to escape from a space station using nothing other than their wits. This is a clear visual improvement over the past Creative escape rooms, with textures and models appearing like they were imported specifically for this level.

Deserted: Domination

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 8035-1519-2959

The last UEFN level created by Epic is very reminiscent of Call of Duty games, with a yellowish tint and desert location. This is likely to provide inspiration for players who are creating other maps based on classic shooters like CoD or Battlefield.

Reclamation

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 1135-0371-8937

This is a standard five-vs-five map, with players exploring an impressive area as they attempt to wrestle control of drills away from the enemy team. Those able to hold positions for the longest amount of time will be the winners.

Gemstone Tycoon

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 6265-7588-5080

Players who want to run their own factory just to see some numbers go up will likely find a lot of enjoyment in the Gemstone Tycoon factory. It’s kind of like the idle simulator games, with players only needing to press the required buttons for upgrades when they become available.

Pirate Adventure

Island Code: 2810-0903-5967

This level shows the expansiveness of Fortnite Creative 2.0, with it being a whole open-world experience that players can enjoy. There even seem to be some light narrative elements, including giving the character text dialogue at the bottom of the screen.