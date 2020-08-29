All Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 challenges for week 2 | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Two, season four is in full swing with its massive Marvel crossover bringing even more objectives to complete around the map for players to gain free XP.

As always, there are eight different challenges available for week two that will have you trekking all over the map to complete them.

Because some of Marvel’s biggest heroes are now included in the game, several of these new tasks will have you interacting with S.H.I.E.L.D technology or just messing around with some of the new parts of the map.

These challenges will go live on Sept. 3, but thanks to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, we have a mostly complete list already. Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter Two, season four challenges during week two.

Search chests at Salty Springs (0/7): 25,000 XP

Get eliminations at The Authority (0/3): 25,000 XP

Dance on top of different Sentinel heads at the Sentinel Graveyard (0/3): 25,000 XP

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs (0/7): 25,000 XP

<Dilbort Challenge 1> (0/4): 25,000 XP

Ride a Motorboat under different colored steel bridges (0/3): 25,000 XP

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. chests inside Quinjets (0/7): 50,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents at Catty Corner (0/500): 25,000 XP

All of these challenges are pretty straight forward, but they do point to some interesting stuff down the line, especially with the focus on The Authority, which is currently abandoned.

One of the challenges was listed without an actual title, only a placeholder name. That means the information was redacted, likely to keep players from learning about something that will be happening once all of these challenges go live on Sept. 3.