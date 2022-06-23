All diving board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite Chapter Three, season three introduces new quests that players will want to complete as quickly as possible.

Players need to jump off of three diving boards. The process isn’t complicated, but finding the diving boards can be tough if you don’t know where to look. We have pinpointed the exact locations for you, though.

Where can I find diving boards in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three?

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Dot Esports

You will find four diving boards in a lake north of Tilted Towers. All you have to do is jump off three of them to complete this quest. You can see where each one is located above, marked with a red circle. You can use any of the diving boards to finish the quest.

Rather than diving off the northern diving board and then heading to the eastern one, we recommend diving off the southern diving board. Two of the bottom three are very close, and the third is closer to those two than the northern one. If you are not quick enough, you may come across other players trying to get XP from this quest.

A method has been suggested where players can jump on a diving board they’ve already jumped on for two out of three counts. We tried it and it didn’t work. It is necessary to go through all three separately to complete this quest.