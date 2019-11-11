A new holiday-themed Fortnite skin has been teased

A potential future Fortnite skin has been found online.

The image, found by data miners PlatBuilds and Guille_GAG, is for a featured Creative island. It shows a man, who looks to be either in an elf or leprechaun costume, falling into a pit of lava.

Guille-GAG // Fortnite Leaks on Twitter A new outfit was teased in the image for a featured Creative Island. #Fortnite (h/t @PlatBuilds) FYI – This is the highest quality image that there is.

The quality of the image isn’t great, so it’s tough to tell exactly what’s going on with the skin. It could easily be a leprechaun outfit for St. Patrick’s Day, but it also looks like it could be an elf with a present bow on his hat. The community is leaning toward leprechaun, though.

The skin features a green and white theme with buckled shoes, green and white striped socks, a green hat with a bow or a clover on it, and a red beard.

It’s unclear when or if this skin will be released—or if it’s just a throwaway character for the teaser image. Fans will have to wait to see if this skin comes to life in-game around the holidays in the coming months.