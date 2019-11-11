A new holiday-themed Fortnite skin has been teased

A potential future Fortnite skin has been found online.
The image, found by data miners PlatBuilds and Guille_GAG, is for a featured Creative island. It shows a man, who looks to be either in an elf or leprechaun costume, falling into a pit of lava.
The quality of the image isn’t great, so it’s tough to tell exactly what’s going on with the skin. It could easily be a leprechaun outfit for St. Patrick’s Day, but it also looks like it could be an elf with a present bow on his hat. The community is leaning toward leprechaun, though.
The skin features a green and white theme with buckled shoes, green and white striped socks, a green hat with a bow or a clover on it, and a red beard.
It’s unclear when or if this skin will be released—or if it’s just a throwaway character for the teaser image. Fans will have to wait to see if this skin comes to life in-game around the holidays in the coming months.