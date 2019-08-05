A beacon in Neo Tilted is making a rift in Fortnite

More rifts are coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Players have spotted a beacon in Neo Tilted activating this morning and creating what seems to be a rift in the sky. So far, there’s nothing that lets players use that rift, and its size is still small compared to rifts that players saw in other seasons. If it stays active, though, we could see something either going inside it or coming out of it.



FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter The RiftBeacon is now creating a rift.. btw, that thing in the beacon that shoots the beam is called a ”RiftShard” in the files. https://t.co/R2SkoctH8z

Before the current season started, we didn’t know how the inside of rifts was. Thanks to the season X trailer, we now know that it looks like a zero-gravity area where things that were sucked into them just float around and stay there. There are old signs and parts of the Fortnite map that appear in the trailer but have been gone from the island for some time, such as the rocket from season four and vaulted weapons like the Tactical SMG.

So if that beacon creates a big rift, players could see something from a previous season returning soon, although it’s just a guess for now.

And even though nothing is confirmed, Epic said the island is unstable in season X and that old areas are starting to come back to the game in a different way. We’ve seen Dusty Divot becoming Dusty Depot again at the beginning of the season, and the meteor that destroyed that area is now static in the sky and is apparently cracking. That’s proof there’s some time-traveling in Fortnite’s season X and that rifts have something to do with it, so that Neo Tilted beacon might be the start of a new map change.

If any changes happen, they’re likely coming after this week’s update. Epic uses them to introduce relevant changes to the island, so players who are eager to see old areas returning might just have to wait a few more days.

Epic has yet to announce when the next Fortnite update is coming.