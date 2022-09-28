Since the release of the FIFA series’ first entry FIFA International Soccer on Dec. 15, 1993, for the Sega Genesis, soccer fans have enjoyed a collection of games for nearly 30 years.

With FIFA 23’s official release date on Sept. 30, 2022, the excitement for the popular video game series continues to spike even further. One of the biggest questions that people have about the upcoming game is if FIFA 23 will ultimately be the last game in the FIFA series.

So let’s dive into that, shall we?

Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA?

It was recently revealed in an official press release that FIFA’s 30th installment would be their last game in the partnership between EA and FIFA. Moving forward, the series will be named under a new banner known as EA Sports FC as Electronic Sports moves in a different direction.

That being said, the final FIFA game is ready to unload several new additions to the game as they say goodbye to the FIFA name.

“EA Sports FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year,” EA Sports revealed in the official statement. “We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before.”

The game currently has an average score of 80 on Metacritic throughout the early access stage of FIFA 23. As more people get their hands on the final FIFA game, it will be interesting to see how the majority feel about FIFA 23’s swan song after 30 years of games.

“We’re incredibly excited to build the future of global football with all of you, and will be happy to share more info on EA Sports FC in Summer 2023,” the official press release reads. “The future of the sport is very big and bright, and football fandom is reaching across every corner of the world. Global football has been part of EA SPORTS for nearly thirty years – and today, we’re ensuring that it will be for decades to come.”

FIFA 23 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept. 30, 2022. It will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. Additionally, players that pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition also got three days of early access from Sept. 27 to the official release.