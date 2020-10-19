How to perform a low cross in FIFA 21

You may not be able to master all of FIFA 21’s mechanics, but there are some key tricks that will improve your gameplay if you learn them.

In FIFA 21, just like in real-life soccer, there are a variety of different ways to cross the ball for attackers. You have the classic high crosses, hanging crosses, whipped crosses, and low crosses, which are quite overpowered in the newest edition of FIFA.

The way to pull off a low cross is plain and simple, but remember that you’ll want to use it with a player who preferably has great Vision, Crossing, and Passing stats.

Here’s what you need to do to perform a low cross in FIFA 21.