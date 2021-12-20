How to complete Winter Wildcards Pandev SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added an 88-rated Winter Wildcards version of Goran Pandev from Genoa to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Dec. 19 that you can get through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Pandev is one of the Winter Wildcards cards being released to celebrate the holiday season. This promo will bring new upgraded versions of selected players. This Winter Wildcards version is his first special card in FIFA 22.

All Pandev’s skills were greatly upgraded when compared to his 74-rated silver version, especially his Pace (+32), Physical (+29), and Shooting (+12). This upgrade elevated his skills from 78 rated up to 90, except for his 47-rated Defending.

This is a great card with high and balanced stats. You can apply the engine chemistry style to increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5) and take him to another level of quality.

This SBC costs around 63,750 FUT coins on PlayStation; 64,100 on Xbox; and 68,400 on PC. If you want to complete the Winter Wildcards Pandev SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 26 to build just an 85-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: