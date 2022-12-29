FIFA 23 players can earn an 86-rated Winter Wildcards version of Reece Oxford from FC Augsburg if they complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Oxford is a part of the Winter Wildcards promotion, which brings new upgraded versions of selected players to celebrate the holiday season.

When you compare this Winter Wildcards card to Oxford’s 76-rated gold version, you’ll notice that EA made a massive upgrade to all of his skills, especially to his Shooting (+37), Passing (+28), Pace (+17), and Dribbling (+16).

You’ll only have to turn in a single squad to get this special version of Oxford. It must be an 84-rated team with at least a card with an overall rating of 86 points minimum and one player from the Bundesliga.

The price for this single squad is set at around 33,950 FUT coins on consoles and 34,750 FUT coins on PC if you buy all the necessary cards. But you can use the available time to craft cards and spend as least as possible with this SBC since you’ll have until Jan. 10 to complete it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Winter Wildcards Oxford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team