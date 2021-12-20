How to complete Winter Wildcards Magloire SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to turn in two squads and get this card.

EA added an 86-rated Winter Wildcards version of Tyler Magloire from Blackburn Rovers to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can get through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This version of Magloire is part of the Winter Wildcards promotion, making it his first special card in FIFA 22. This event brings new upgraded versions of selected players to celebrate the holiday season.

Almost all of Magloire’s skills received massive upgrades when compared to his 84-rated gold version, such as his Passing (+33), Dribbling (+28), Defending (+23), and Shooting (+20), except for his Pace (+2). This leaves only his Shooting with a low rating of 47, while the other ones are at 71 or above.

He only has two-star skill moves and weak foot, however. You can apply the sentinel chemistry style to further improve his Defending (+8) and Physical (+5), essential skills for his center-back position.

This SBC costs around 95,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 98,000 on Xbox, and 101,900 on PC. You’ll have until Jan. 27 to build just two squads: England and Top Form. Aside from the Winter Wildcards Magloire version, you’ll also receive a premium electrum players pack and a rare mixed players pack if you complete both squads.

If you’re interested in getting this card, the first solution asks for an 83-rated team with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from England. The second one requires just an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Tyler Magloire SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 81-rated TOTW Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt)

81-rated TOTW Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) RM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Top Form