How to complete Warm-Up I – Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is truly coming to an end as we get closer to FIFA 22's release date.

The preseason for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has officially hit FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s live servers. Throughout the preseason, players will have the opportunity to play for rewards, including packs, that will be given out in the next edition by completing daily squad-building challenges (SBCs) and objectives in the current version of the game.

To kick things off, EA added the Warm-Up I – Challenge 1 SBC to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It will reward those who complete it with an untradeable gold players pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and additional XP toward earning the Daily Warm-up I SBC plus objective reward.

If you want to complete the Warm-up I – Challenge 1 SBC, all you have to do is turn in one squad with at least eight gold players and with a minimum of 70 team chemistry. You should use a maximum of five different clubs, a minimum of four players from the same league, and can’t use any bronze players. This SBC costs around 10,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch.

This SBC expires on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 12pm CT. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete it right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.