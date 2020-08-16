How to complete UCL Showdown Forsberg SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) that will reward players with a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Showdown 93-rated version of Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig on Saturday, Aug. 15, if they complete it.

This is the first UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but EA has used the concept during the Summer Heat promo in June and July. EA also added a 93-rated version of Juan Bernat from Paris Saint-Germain. These players will play against each other for the UCL semifinals on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost.

EA has massivelly boosted all of Forsberg’s stats, including Physical (+18), Pace (+16), Shooting (+16), Dribbling (+9), and Passing (+9), when you compare the UCL Showdown version with his 84-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version, the only special card Forsberg earned in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team until the UCL Showdown one.

The 1st #UCLShowdown's here 👏 SBCs available for a limited time feat. @PSG_English & @RBLeipzig_EN 🔥



The item from the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal will receive a +3 OVR boost 📈 pic.twitter.com/DhuUgFVJX6 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 15, 2020

Challenge aside, UCL Showdown Forsberg is a well-rounded card. His SBC costs around 110,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch. This is a great card if you use a lot of Bundesliga cards in your Ultimate Team as there aren’t too many quality Swedish players at this stage of the game. You can link UCL Showdown Forsberg with cards like Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, and TOTSSF Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

If you want to complete UCL Showdown Forsberg SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads. The first is an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from the Bundesliga. The second solution requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. This SBC expires on Aug. 18, before the match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain starts at 2pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Showdown Forsberg SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Kevin Volland 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kevin Volland 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Thomas Delaney 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Willi Orban 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Willi Orban 81-rated (RB Leipzig) RB: Lars Bender 80-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 80-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Kerem Demirbay 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kerem Demirbay 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Raphael Guerreiro 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphael Guerreiro 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Timo Horn 81-rated (FC Köln)

Timo Horn 81-rated (FC Köln) CF: Emil Forsberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Emil Forsberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Bas Dost 82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

83-rated squad