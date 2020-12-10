How to complete TOTT Maddison SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card will be available for a week.

EA Sports added an 84-rated Team of the Team of the Tournament (TOTT) version of James Maddison from Leicester City to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team until Dec. 17.

This is Maddison’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has slightly changed his stats, including Pace (+5), Shooting, (+5), Physical (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Passing (+3) when you compare this card to his 81-rated gold version.

TOTT Maddison costs around 58,150 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a slightly higher price on Xbox One (63,450) and PC (63,350). The SBC price is a touch expensive because TOTT Maddison would likely cost less if he was a card available in the FUT market.

If you want to complete the TOTT Maddison SBC, you’ll need to build a squad with a minimum of 84-rated squad rating, 75 chemistry, at least one Inform, and one player from Leicester City.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTT James Maddison SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

James Maddison