How to complete TOTSSF Sergio Reguilón and Mariano objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two TOTSSF objective players from the Premier League to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
They are one defender and one attacker from LaLiga: Sergio Reguilón 92-rated from Sevilla and a Moments Mariano Díaz 89-rated from Real Madrid. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate his super-sub impact in Él Clásico. Mariano was subbed in for Karim Benzema and took only 52 seconds to score a goal against Barcelona in March.
TOTSSF Moments Mariano will be available for one week, while TOTSSF Reguilón will be around for two weeks. The objectives have to be completed in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF Reguilón. TOTSSF Moments Mariano can be completed in Squad Battles matches.
Here are all of the objectives that have to be done to complete TOTSSF Reguilón and TOTSSF Moments Mariano.
TOTSSF Reguilón
- Castilla creator: Assist with a through ball in two separate Rivals matches using Spanish players.
- Defensive delivery: Assist in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga defenders.
- Scoring Spaniard: Score a finesse goal in four separate Rivals matches using Spanish players with three stars weak foot maximum.
- LaLiga lightning: Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using LaLiga players with 86 Pace minimum.
TOTSSF Moments Mariano
- LaLiga liftoff: Score three goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga players.
- Physical forward: Assist and score in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Forwards with 80 Physical minimum.
- Clean sheet success: Win by at least two goals and keep a clean sheet in Squad Battles on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals).
- Magic Mariano: Score a finesse goal in six separate Squad Battles wins on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with four stars weak foot minimum.