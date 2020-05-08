How to complete TOTSSF Sergio Reguilón and Mariano objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

These are two cards that can be great additions to your Ultimate Team for free.

EA Sports added two TOTSSF objective players from the Premier League to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

They are one defender and one attacker from LaLiga: Sergio Reguilón 92-rated from Sevilla and a Moments Mariano Díaz 89-rated from Real Madrid. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate his super-sub impact in Él Clásico. Mariano was subbed in for Karim Benzema and took only 52 seconds to score a goal against Barcelona in March.

A rising star 💫. Seizing the day 👊#TOTSSF Objectives Sergio Reguilón and #TOTSSF Moments Objectives Mariano are in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/MEWxm363su — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 8, 2020

TOTSSF Moments Mariano will be available for one week, while TOTSSF Reguilón will be around for two weeks. The objectives have to be completed in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF Reguilón. TOTSSF Moments Mariano can be completed in Squad Battles matches.

Here are all of the objectives that have to be done to complete TOTSSF Reguilón and TOTSSF Moments Mariano.

TOTSSF Reguilón

Castilla creator: Assist with a through ball in two separate Rivals matches using Spanish players.

Assist with a through ball in two separate Rivals matches using Spanish players. Defensive delivery: Assist in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga defenders.

Assist in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga defenders. Scoring Spaniard: Score a finesse goal in four separate Rivals matches using Spanish players with three stars weak foot maximum.

Score a finesse goal in four separate Rivals matches using Spanish players with three stars weak foot maximum. LaLiga lightning: Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using LaLiga players with 86 Pace minimum.

TOTSSF Moments Mariano