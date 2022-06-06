How to complete TOTS Moralez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until June 12 to get this special card.

New York City FC’s Maxi Moralez received a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 5. You can get this card by completing a TOTS squad-building challenge (SBC).

This promotion offers upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The players who get a TOTS version are being celebrated by EA as one of the best from their league.

Moralez has generally high skills in this TOTS version. When compared to his 75-rated gold card, he had his Physical (+26), Pace (+19), Passing (+18), Shooting (+18), Dribbling (+17), and Defending (+13) greatly upgraded. Apply the hawk chemistry style to improve his Shooting (+7), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5).

You’ll only have to build an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Argentina to get TOTS Moralez. This solution will cost you around 38,100 to 40,850 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

This SBC will be available until June 12. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the MLS TOTS Maxi Moralez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: