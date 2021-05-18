How to complete TOTS Moment Bellingham SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 today. You can obtain this special item via the squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is the first special card that Bellingham has received in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle, mostly because he’s just 17 years old and doesn’t get too much playing time. But he’s regarded as one of the most promising soccer players in the world. This card is part of the TOTS Bundeliga content that started on Friday, May 14.

EA boosted all of Bellingham’s stats when compared to his 69-rated silver card, including Defending (+31), Passing (+25), Shooting (+22), Physical (+22), and Pace (+11). This card is perhaps best suited for the box-to-box midfielder role since TOTS Moment Bellingham has four-star skill moves and weak foot and is well-rounded. If you want to follow this path, you should apply the basic chemistry style, which will slightly upgrade all of his stats. But you can also use the anchor, shadow, or engine style depending on how you want to use this card.

The TOTS Moments Bellingham SBC costs around 289,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 300,000 on Xbox, and slightly more on PC (320,000 FUT coins) if you build it from scratch, which is reasonably priced. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in three different squads.

The first team must be 80-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, one player from Borussia Dortmund, and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one player from England, and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The third segment is a 85-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum, one Bundesliga player, and at least one Inform or TOTS player. The SBC will be live until Saturday, May 22.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTS Moments Bellingham SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.

Borussia Dortmund

GK: Alexander Schwolow 79-rated (Hertha Berlin)

National Duty

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United)

Bundesliga