How to complete TOTS Caprari SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can be rewarded with a 93-rated TOTS version of Gianluca Caprari from Hellas Verona starting today. This card will be granted to those who complete its themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The TOTS promotion celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by giving them an upgraded version. By receiving this TOTS card, Caprari is being considered one of Serie A’s best players.

Caprari had his Physical (+25), Passing (+23), Shooting (+22), Defending (+20), Dribbling (+13), and Pace (+12) greatly increased when compared to his original 75-rated gold version. The devs left his skill ratings ranging from 74 to 96, except for his 40-rated Defending.

What you need to do to complete the TOTS Gianluca Caprari SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Those interested in getting TOTS Caprari will have to turn in two squads: Italy and Serie A TIM. The first solution must be an 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one Italian player. The second segment asks for an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A.

If you’re building these squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 137,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 137,400 on Xbox, and 154,650 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. If you build both squads, you’ll also receive a small prime gold players pack and a rare mixed players pack.

You’ll have until June 15 to complete the segments and get TOTS Caprari. That should be enough time to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the TOTS Gianluca Caprari SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Italy

GK: 86-rated TOTW Diego López (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated TOTW Diego López (RCD Espanyol) LB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal)

82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) RB: 77-rated Marco Davide Faraoni (Hellas Verona)

77-rated Marco Davide Faraoni (Hellas Verona) CDM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Seria A TIM