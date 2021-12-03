How to complete TOTGS Haller SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 88-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version of Sébastien Haller from Ajax to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The players who stand out in the UCL, UEL, and UECL group stage will receive permanent upgrades during the TOTGS promotion. Haller received this SBC because of his “outstanding performance in the UCL group stage,” according to EA.

EA has greatly upgraded Haller’s stats. The main skills that he had upgraded were his Pace (+19), Passing (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Shooting (+9) when you compare this card to his 80-rated gold version.

If you want to get TOTGS Haller, you’ll have to complete an 85-rated squad with a 50 chemistry minimum. It will cost you around 61,950 FUT coins on PlayStation, 60,800 on Xbox consoles, and 66,050 FUT coins on PC.

