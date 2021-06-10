How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.

You’ll have until Wednesday, June 16 to complete four squads: Italy vs. Australia, Switzerland vs. Ukraine, Argentina vs. Mexico, and Germany vs. Sweden. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to meet aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well ranging from a gold players pack to a small rare gold players pack.

The Italy vs. Australia SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, a maximum of five nationalities, and at least one player from both Italy and Australia. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold player pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Italy vs Australia 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, a maximum of five nationalities, and at least one player from both Italy and Australia Gold players pack Switzerland vs Ukraine 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least five players from the same league, four players from the same club, and at least one player from both Switzerland and Ukraine. Gold players pack Argentina vs Mexico 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of five clubs, and at least one player from both Argentina and Mexico. Prime electrum players pack Germany vs Sweden 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, at least three players from the same club, and at least one player from both Germany and Sweden. Small rare gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 40,000 to 50,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Italy vs. Australia

GK: Octavian Vâlceanu 64-rated (Academica)

Octavian Vâlceanu 64-rated (Academica) LB: Nacho Monreal Eraso 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Nacho Monreal Eraso 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Marius Mihalache 63-rated (Politehnica Iași)

Marius Mihalache 63-rated (Politehnica Iași) CB: Cosmin Achim 61-rated (Voluntari)

Cosmin Achim 61-rated (Voluntari) RB: Florin Achim 63-rated (Academica)

Florin Achim 63-rated (Academica) CM: Daniel Carrillo 79-rated (Athletic Club)

Daniel Carrillo 79-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Éder Martins 79-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Éder Martins 79-rated (Jiangsu Suning) CM: Ionuț Șerban 61-rated (Argeș)

Ionuț Șerban 61-rated (Argeș) LW: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) RW: Suso Fernández Sáez 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso Fernández Sáez 81-rated (Sevilla) ST: Paco Alcácer García 81-rated (Villarreal)

Switzerland vs. Ukraine

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Daniel Martins Carriço 76-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Daniel Martins Carriço 76-rated (Wuhan Zall) CB: Gregor Kobel 75-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Gregor Kobel 75-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CB: Ricardo Sousa Esgaio 78-rated (Braga)

Ricardo Sousa Esgaio 78-rated (Braga) LM: Gonçalo Ganchinho Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Ganchinho Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CM: André Luz Horta 75-rated (Braga)

André Luz Horta 75-rated (Braga) CM: João Maria Palhinha Gonçalves 78-rated (Sporting CP)

João Maria Palhinha Gonçalves 78-rated (Sporting CP) RM: Ricardo Quaresma 79-rated (Vitória de Guimarães)

Ricardo Quaresma 79-rated (Vitória de Guimarães) LW: Nani 80-rated (Orlando City)

Nani 80-rated (Orlando City) RW: Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Al Wehda)

Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Al Wehda) ST: Dyego Sousa 76-rated (Shenzhen Kaisa)

Argentina vs. Mexico

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Chelsea)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Federico Fernández 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Federico Fernández 77-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Jamaal Lascelles 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Jamaal Lascelles 77-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Marcos Mendoza 81-rated (Chelsea)

Marcos Mendoza 81-rated (Chelsea) LWB: Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana)

Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana) RWB: Javier Manquillo Gaitán 76-rated (Newcastle United)

Javier Manquillo Gaitán 76-rated (Newcastle United) CM: Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CM: Miguel Almirón 78-rated (Newcastle United)

Miguel Almirón 78-rated (Newcastle United) CAM: Adrian Mierzejewski 75-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Adrian Mierzejewski 75-rated (Guangzhou R&F) ST: Kesen Ai 79-rated (Guangzhou)

Kesen Ai 79-rated (Guangzhou) ST: Ricardo Goulart Pereira 80-rated (Guangzhou)

Germany vs. Sweden