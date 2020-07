How to complete Summer Heat Wijnaldum SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is an incredibly cheap SBC considering how good Summer Heat Wijnaldum is.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu today.

Wijnaldum was introduced alongside another Liverpool card, a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Divock Origi. EA is calling it “dynamic duo,” but you can complete both SBCs until July 15.

This is Wijnaldum’s second special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team—he earned a Headliners version in January. This Summer Heat edition, however, is a much better card. EA boosted its Pace (+10), Shooting (+10), Passing (+13), and Physical (+9) stats when compared to the Headliners Wijnaldum 88-rated version.

2⃣ #SummerHeat SBCs

1⃣ Strong 💪 Pairing



The @LFC 🔴👑 Dynamic Duo SBCs are available in game! pic.twitter.com/nSYbiUXlWA — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 8, 2020

Summer Heat Wijnaldum would make a superb secondary CDM if you apply the anchor chemistry style, which boosts his Defense, Pace, and Physical stats. This SBC costs around 135,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Wijnaldum SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first is an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, one player from the Netherlands, and another from Belgium. The second squad must be another 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, but with a Premier League player on it. The third solution requires 11 players with five chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Wijnaldum SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Strong links

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Émerson 77-rated (Chelsea)

Émerson 77-rated (Chelsea) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica) CDM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CDM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: Stephan El Shaarawy 82-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Stephan El Shaarawy 82-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Mousa Dembélé 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Premier League

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Luke Shaw 81-rated (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw 81-rated (Manchester United) CB: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) CB: Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino)

Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino) RB: Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale)

Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale) RM: Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale) ST: Andrea Belotti 82-rated (Torino)

Mixed squad