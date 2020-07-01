How to complete Summer Heat Silver Star Paulinho SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat Silver Star 74-rated version of Paulinho from Bayer Leverkusen today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Paulinho is the first Summer Heat Silver Star player, which are silver cards that will receive a massive stats boost. Despite his 74 overall rating, Summer Heat Silver Star Paulinho is a card that’s perfectly aligned with the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team meta.

EA has given the Brazilian more Pace (+17), Shooting (+25), Physical (+21), Dribbling (+20), and Passing (+22) stats when compared to his 71-rated base silver version. His Shooting skills still aren’t that great compared to other cards but you can fix that with the sniper chemistry style, which will also boost his Reactions and Composure, making him a great offensive option.

Introducing #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Silver Stars ⚪️⭐



Silver rated player items given massive stat boosts 📈



First up? @bayer04_en's Paulinho 🇧🇷👊



Squad Building Challenge available in #FUT20 now pic.twitter.com/HEXaiC3vaY — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 1, 2020

This SBC costs around 130,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment. There are plenty of quality links available, whether you want Bundesliga or Brazilian options. You can link Summer Heat Silver Star Paulinho with Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Kai Havertz 94-rated from Bayer Leverkusen, TOTSSF 92-rated Philippe Coutinho from Bayern Munich, and some cheap but good midfielders such as TOTSSF Renato Augusto 94-rated from Beijing Guoan and TOTSSF Oscar 93-rated from Shanghai SIPG.

If you want to complete the Summer Heat Silver Star Paulinho SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first is an 83-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Bayer Leverkusen player. The second solution requires an 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Heat Silver Star Paulinho SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bayer Leverkusen

GK: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 80-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 80-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax) CB: Jöel Veltman 79-rated (Ajax)

Jöel Veltman 79-rated (Ajax) RB: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CDM: Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Jiří Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen) LM: Leon Bailey 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leon Bailey 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Mario Götze 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mario Götze 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (Hoffenheim)

Bundesliga