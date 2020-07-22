How to complete Summer Heat Sánchez SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward FIFA 20 players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Alexis Sánchez from Internazionale.

This is the sixth SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of José Callejón from Napoli. These players will play against each other for the Serie A on Tuesday, July 28. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost.

EA did the same thing with Phil Foden from Manchester City, Fabinho from Liverpool, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05, Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, Darwin Machís from Granada, Danilo from Piemonte Calcio, Jordan Lukaku from Lazio, Trézéguet from Aston Villa, and Arthur Masuaku from West Ham United.

Aside from the showdown, Summer Heat Sánchez is a well-rounded option if you need to upgrade one of your wingers. This SBC, however, is only worth it if you use a lot of Serie A players on your Ultimate Team since there aren’t many other quality Chilean cards apart from Summer Heat Arturo Vidal 94-rated from Barcelona and Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) José Pedro Fuenzalida 92-rated from Universidad Católica, which was released as an objectives player in June.

If you want to complete his SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Internazionale player on it. The SBC costs around 105,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment and will be available until Sánchez plays against Callejón on July 28.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Sánchez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.