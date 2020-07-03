How to complete Summer Heat Pope objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Nick Pope from Burnley to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is the goalkeeper’s second special card in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. Pope received a FUT Birthday version in April, which was boosted to have a five-star weak foot and skill moves, making it one of the funniest cards in FUT this year.

Summer Heat Pope’s stats, however, are more focused on his goalkeeper traits apart from the five-star skill moves. Since he plays in the Premier League and is English, there are plenty of quality center backs that you can use to link him, such as any version of Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool and Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Joe Gomez from Liverpool.

Image via EA Sports

Summer Heat Pope’s objectives will expire on July 10. That isn’t too much of a problem, though, since all four objectives can be completed in Squad Battles matches, which are easier than Division Rivals.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Pope.