How to complete Summer Heat Delaney SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This version of Delaney has all the stats required for a high-end CDM.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Thomas Delaney from Borussia Dortmund to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is Delaney’s second special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but his last one was added in January. EA has boosted all of Delaney’s stats, including Dribbling (+11), Passing (+10), Pace (+9), Defending (+8), and Physical (+8) when compared to his Headliners 87-rated edition. This SBC will be available until July 30.

Although Summer Heat Delaney is great, you can fix some of his stats with the engine chemistry style, which will almost maximize his Pace, Passing, and Dribbling stats, making him one of the best CDMs in the game at this stage.

If you want to complete the Summer Heat Delaney SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. This SBC costs around 110,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Delaney SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.