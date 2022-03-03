How to complete Squad Foundations Mukhtar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players can now get a new 88-rated Squad Foundation version of Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Squad Foundations items help players strengthen their teams by filling in key positional gaps across different leagues. This promotion is normally released between the major campaigns like the recent Road to the Final and Future Stars.

This is Mukhtar’s first special card in this edition of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and he received a significant upgrade from EA. The devs increased his Shooting (+20), Passing (+16), Defending (+16), Dribbling (+13), Pace (+12), and Physical (+12) when compared to his 72-rated silver card.

Squad Foundation Mukhtar has high stats as well looking at his four-star skills moves and five-star weak foot. You can apply the marksman chemistry style to further improve his Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+8), and Physical (+5).

To get this card, you’ll need to turn in just an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least on TOTW (Inform) card, and one German player. The current price for this Squad Fondation Mukhtar card is around 58,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 64,650 on Xbox, and 61,100 on PC. The cost depends on whether you build the squad from scratch or not.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Squad Foundations Hany Mukhtar SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: