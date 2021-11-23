How to complete Squad Foundations Chong SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to complete one squad to get this card.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Squad Foundations version of Tahith Chong from Birmingham City to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Chong’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Squad Foundations items help players strengthen their teams by filling in key positional gaps across different leagues. He’s a part of the third batch of Squad Foundations items.

EA generously upgraded all of Chong’s skills, including Shooting (+22), Passing (+21), Dribbling (+21), Defending (+16), Physical (+16), and Pace (+13), when you compare this new card to his 68-rated silver version.

He still has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the marksman chemistry style, though, to further increase his Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+6).

This SBC costs around 88,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, 101,100 on Xbox, and 99,900 on PC. If you want to complete Squad Foundations Chong, you’ll have almost two months, until Jan. 20, to turn in just one squad.

This SBC requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Netherlands.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Squad Foundations Chong SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: