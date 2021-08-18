How to complete Silver Stars Matěj Vydra SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Matěj Vydra from Burnley to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Vydra’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this new FUTTIES version to celebrate the final set of Silver Stars objectives in the FUT 21 cycle. The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team

EA generally upgraded all of Vydra’s skills, including Physical (+22), Shooting (+18), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+15), and Pace (+13), when you compare this new card to his 73-rated silver version.

He has high stats with all skills being 81 and above, except for his 50-rated Defending. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the shadow engine style, you’ll increase his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+4), which will maximize his Acceleration, Curve, Agility, and Balance.

This SBC costs around 13,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 17,900 on Xbox, and 14,400 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one squad with gold-level players, three rare cards, 70 chemistry minimum, and one player from the Premier League.

You’ll have until Aug. 25 to complete this squad and get this FUTTIES version of Vydra. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Matěj Vydra, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: