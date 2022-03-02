How to complete Silver Star Rutter’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to complete three tasks to get this card.

A new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Georginio Rutter from TSG Hoffenheim can be yours in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and all you have to do is complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re usually added every Wednesday but EA recently launched an unexpected Silver Stars promotion. You can also complete a Silver Stars Lewis Baker set of objectives and a Silver Star Charly Musonda SBC.

EA increased Rutter’s Shooting (+20), Dribbling (+16), Physical (+16), Pace (+12), Passing (+10), and Defending (+7) when compared to his original 65-rated silver version. The upgrade didn’t change much of the gameplay of this card, though. It only generally upgraded his skills to make it stronger than his silver version.

We recommend you apply the engine chemistry style to further boost his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5). These skills are important for his striker position, so it makes sense to power up them.

All of Rutter’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Rutter’s objectives will be available until March 9. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Georginio Rutter: