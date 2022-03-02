How to complete SIiver Stars Baker’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Lewis Baker from Stoke City to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today and all you have to do is complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re usually added every Wednesday but EA recently launched an unexpected Silver Stars promotion. You can also complete a Silver Stars Kévin Malcuit set of objectives and a Silver Stars Charly Musonda SBC

EA was generous and greatly increased Baker’s Defedening (+19), Pace (+13), Passing (+10), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Shooting (+10) when compared to his original 70-rated silver version. He has balanced skills in general so players can expect a great performance from this card.

We recommend you apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace(+10) and Defending (+9). This will power up some of his meta-gaming skills and elevate this card’s quality.

All of Baker’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Baker’s objectives will be available for a week, until March 9. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Lewis Baker: