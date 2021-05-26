How to complete Showdown Werner SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a Showdown 91-rated version of Timo Werner from Chelsea to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 90-rated version of Kyle Walker from Manchester City. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, May 29 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA somewhat upgraded all of Werner’s stats, including Passing (+11), Physical (+10), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+3), and his Pace (+3), when you compare this Showdown version to his 85-rated base gold card.

Showdown Werner is a pretty balanced card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade gives more reason to get this card. He has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+5), and Pace (+4).

This SBC costs around 326,400 FUT coins on PlayStation and 331,050 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (386,100 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Manchester United wins and you can easily link Showdown Werner with some of the TOTS cards that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Werner SBC, you’ll have to turn three squads: Chelsea, National Duty, and Premier League. The first solution requires one 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Chelsea.

The second segment asks for an 85-rated with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Germany. The third segment asks for an 86-rated with 40 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Chelsea

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) RM: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool) LF: Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RF: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

National Duty

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) RB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Charles Áranguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Áranguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Premier League