FIFA 22 players can get a 96-rated Showdown version of Ivan Perišić from Tottenham Hotspur in Ultimate Team that was added on Sept. 7. This card is available for players by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life. Manchester City will play against Tottenham Hotspur, so Julián Álvarez also received a Showdown version along with Perišić. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

If you compare this Showdown version to his original 81-rated gold version card, Perišić’s Defending (+21), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+17), Pace (+16), Physical (+16), and Shooting (+16) have been bumped up. His skill ratings range from 85 to 97.

We recommend you apply the backbone chemistry style to further increase his Defending (+6), Physical (+4), and Passing (+3). This will maximize his Vision, Long Passing, and Interceptions stats.

You’ll have until Sept. 10, when the real-life game ends, to complete every segment and even craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins. There are two squads you’ll need to turn to complete this SBC: Top Form and Premier League.

The first segment requires an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. The second one must be an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from the Premier League.

Building these squads from scratch will cost you around 126,800 to 134,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia in total. Those who complete both squads will also receive a small prime electrum players pack and a small prime gold players pack as rewards for each solution.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Ivan Perišić SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Perišić SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 92-rated Captain Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

92-rated Captain Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)

95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG) CB: 76-rated Teemu Pukki (Norwich)

76-rated Teemu Pukki (Norwich) CB: 76-rated Cédric Soares (Arsenal)

76-rated Cédric Soares (Arsenal) RB: 78-rated Séamus Coleman (Everton)

78-rated Séamus Coleman (Everton) CDM: 78-rated Ashley Westwood (Burnley)

78-rated Ashley Westwood (Burnley) LM: 96-rated TOTS Pedro González López (Barcelona)

96-rated TOTS Pedro González López (Barcelona) CM: 95-rated TOTS Carles Gil (New England)

95-rated TOTS Carles Gil (New England) CM: 76-rated Jack Cork (Burnley)

76-rated Jack Cork (Burnley) RM: 76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United) ST: 75-rated Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

Premier League