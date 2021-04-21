How to complete Showdown Lo Celso SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete two squads in this Showdown.

EA Sports added a Showdown 88-rated version of Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspurs to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 87-rated version of Nathan Aké from Manchester City. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on April 25 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has generally increased all of Lo Celso’s skills, including Pace (+11), Physical (+11), Defending (+10), Shooting (+9), Passing (+6), and his Dribbling (+5) when you compare the Showdown version to his 82-rated gold card.

Showdown Lo Celso is a great card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10), and Defending (+9), which are related to his center midfielder position, and elevate his quality.

This SBC costs around 197,500 FUT coins on PS4 and 194,950 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (238,150 FUT coins). Lo Celso costs less than Aké but has higher skills moves and general rating. His stats are good and will be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown Lo Celso SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Spurs and Premier League. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Tottenham Hotspurs. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Giovani Lo Celso SBC currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City

GK: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante UD)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante UD) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: José Gayà 86-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 86-rated (Valencia) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CDM: David Soria 82-rated (Getafe)

David Soria 82-rated (Getafe) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Wahbi Khazri 81-rated (Saint-Étienne)

Premier League