How to complete Showdown Klaiber SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The showdown in real life will take place on Jan. 10.

EA Sports added a Showdown 85-rated version of Sean Klaiber from Ajax today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 84-rated version of Donyell Malen from PSV. These players will play against each other in real life on Jan. 10 and the winner will receive a +2 overall upgrade in the game.

EA has massively boosted all of Klaiber’s stats, including Dribbling (+16), Defending (+14), Passing (+11), and Pace (+11) when you compare the Showdown version to his 76-rated gold card.

This SBC costs around 75,150 FUT coins on Xbox One and 77,600 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a bit more expensive on PlayStation 4 (78,150 FUT coins). It’s an incredible card when looking at his skill ratings, especially if you apply the Anchor chemistry style to almost maximize his Pace (+5) and Physical (+6) stats while also improving his Defending (+7).

If you want to complete Showdown Klaiber SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Netherlands. This SBC will expire on Jan. 10 before Ajax and PSV compete at 3:45pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Klaiber SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.