How to complete Showdown Klaiber SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 85-rated version of Sean Klaiber from Ajax today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.
EA also added an 84-rated version of Donyell Malen from PSV. These players will play against each other in real life on Jan. 10 and the winner will receive a +2 overall upgrade in the game.
EA has massively boosted all of Klaiber’s stats, including Dribbling (+16), Defending (+14), Passing (+11), and Pace (+11) when you compare the Showdown version to his 76-rated gold card.
This SBC costs around 75,150 FUT coins on Xbox One and 77,600 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a bit more expensive on PlayStation 4 (78,150 FUT coins). It’s an incredible card when looking at his skill ratings, especially if you apply the Anchor chemistry style to almost maximize his Pace (+5) and Physical (+6) stats while also improving his Defending (+7).
If you want to complete Showdown Klaiber SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Netherlands. This SBC will expire on Jan. 10 before Ajax and PSV compete at 3:45pm CT.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Klaiber SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)
- LB: Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto)
- CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)
- CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CDM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)
- CDM: Koker 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
- CAM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)
- RM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- ST: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)