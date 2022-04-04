How to complete Showdown Iuri Medeiros SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in two squads to get this card.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get an 88-rated Showdown version of Iuri Medeiros from SC Braga by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This card was added today alongside a Showdown SBC of Ryan Kent.

Showdown SBCs mark a match between two players in real life. In Medeiros and Kent’s case, they’ll go against each other in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final this Thursday, April 7, and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

Medeiros’ skills were immensely increased with this Showdown version, especially his Physical (+27), Shooting (+23), and Pace (+17), while greatly upgrading his Passing (+15), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+11) when you look at his silver card.

This card can make strong links with legendary Portuguese players like 94-rated Eusébio Ferreira, 93-rated Luís Figo, 91-rated Rui Costa, and 91-rated Anderson “Deco” de Souza. Medeiros can also make perfect links with other players such as Ricardo Horta, Nuno Sequeira, and Fabio Martins.

To get this card, you’ll need to complete two squads: Portugal and Top Form. The first solution has to be an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one Portuguese player. The second segment must be an 84-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and have a TOTW (Inform) card.

Players who turn in both squads will also receive a mixed players pack and prime mixed players pack besides the untradable Showdown version of Iuri Medeiros. You’ll spend from around 78,900 to 86,700 FUT coins to build those squads from scratch.

This SBC squad will expire on April 7, the day of the game between Braga and Rangers. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Iuri Medeiros SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specialized in FIFA content:

Portugal

GK: 83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) RM: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Top Form