How to complete Showdown de Jong SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 90-rated version of Luuk de Jong from Sevilla City to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 89-rated version of Rodrygo de Goes from Real Madrid. These players will play against each other on the pitch on May 9 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has mainly increased de Jong’s Pace (+36), but still greatly upgraded the rest of his skills, including Dribbling (+19), Passing (+16), Shooting (+14), Physical (+12), and Defending (+10), when you compare the Showdown version to his 80-rated gold card.

Showdown de Jong is a great card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), which are related to his striker position, and elevate his quality.

This SBC costs around 117,350 FUT coins on PS4 and 115,900 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (149,850 FUT coins). The card is considerably less expensive than Rodrygo even though it has a higher rating, but still the price is worth it depending on your playstyle. His skills are incredible and will be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown de Jong SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Sevilla and La Liga. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Sevilla. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Luuk de Jong SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Sevilla FC

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Marcos Acuña 85-rated (Sevilla) CB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Tiago da Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

La Liga