How to complete Sept. 9’s 81+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 81+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one out of four 81-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is a good time to open a pack like this since there are 200 special cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as of Aug. 13, which is when EA introduced the third batch of the best re-releases in packs. This batch of special players includes cards from promotions such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, and Summer Stars.

Given that it’s a player pick, there’s an additional chance that one of these cards appears in your pack. But it’s more likely that you’ll end up with a mid-tier item. If you want to complete the 81+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in 11 gold players, seven of them being rare items, with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. This repeatable SBC costs around 18,000 FUT coins on any platform if you buy all the players from the FUT market and it’s going to be live for three more days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this 81+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.