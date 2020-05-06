How to complete Saudi Pro League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Can you pack something good out of this cheap SBC?

EA Sports added a Saudi Pro League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) guaranteed squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The Saudi Pro League TOTSSF team was added earlier this week and the cards will be available in FUT packs until next Monday, May 11. The Saudi Pro League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is available for the next two days.

There aren’t many Saudi Pro League TOTSSF cards that will make a big difference on most Ultimate Teams at this stage of the game. But there are at least three great options, including a 92-rated Sebastian Giovinco from Al-Hilal, a 92-rated Abderrazak Hamdallah from Al-Nassr, and a 90-rated Anselmo de Moraes from Al-Wehda.

Image via EA Sports

The Saudi Pro League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC requires you to turn in only one squad, which has to be 83-rated with 70 chemistry minimum. It comes at a reasonable value since it costs 20,600 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 21,300 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 20,300 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Saudi Pro League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.