How to complete Rulebreakers Dante SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are a lot of squads to build and not a lot of time.

EA Sports added an 85-rated Rulebreakers version of Dante Santos from OGC Nice to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Dante’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Rulebreakers promo will give stat upgrades that change the way you play with certain players, decreasing one skill and increasing another that normally wouldn’t have been upgraded.

EA massively increased Dante’s Pace (+47) and greatly upgraded his Dribbling (+16), Physical (+10), and Defending (+8) when you compare this new card to his 76-rated gold version. The devs slightly decreased his Passing (-3), though, because of the promo.

He received a huge upgrade compared to other Rulebreakers cards released so far. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8). This will take his skills to a new level with 94-rated Defending, 89-rated Pace, and 86-rated Physical.

This SBC costs around 96,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, 100,250 on Xbox, and 100,500 on PC. If you want to complete this Rulebreakers Dante SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 7 to turn in six squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, Ligue 1, Brazil, 84-rated Squad, and 85-rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two rare gold players pack Ligue 1 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Ligue 1. Small electrum players pack Brazil 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Brazil. Small prime mixed players pack 84-rated Squad 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. Prime electrum players pack 85-rated Squad 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum. Mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Rulebreakers Dante Santos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: Pape Gueye 76-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Pape Gueye 76-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Alexandr Sobolev 75-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Alexandr Sobolev 75-rated (Spartak Moscow) CB: Alessandro Diamanti 76-rated (Wester United)

Alessandro Diamanti 76-rated (Wester United) CB: Victor Moses 78-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Victor Moses 78-rated (Spartak Moscow) CDM: Nemanja Radonjić 75-rated (Benfica)

Nemanja Radonjić 75-rated (Benfica) CDM: Sergio Álvarez 75-rated (SD Eibar)

Sergio Álvarez 75-rated (SD Eibar) LM: François Kamano 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

François Kamano 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) RM: Óscar Plano 76-rated (Real Valladolid)

Óscar Plano 76-rated (Real Valladolid) CAM: Diego Biseswar 75-rated (PAOK)

Diego Biseswar 75-rated (PAOK) ST: Marcus Berg 75-rated (IFK Göteborg)

Marcus Berg 75-rated (IFK Göteborg) ST: Umar Sadiq 75-rated (UD Almería)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace)

Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Ezri Konsa 78-rated (Aston Villa)

Ezri Konsa 78-rated (Aston Villa) CB: Nathan Aké 78-rated (Manchester City)

Nathan Aké 78-rated (Manchester City) RB: Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax) CDM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 79-rated (Liverpool)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 79-rated (Liverpool) LM: Daniel Castelo Podence 78-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Daniel Castelo Podence 78-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: Abdoulaye Doucouré 79-rated (Everton)

Abdoulaye Doucouré 79-rated (Everton) CM : Giovani Lo Celso 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

: Giovani Lo Celso 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RM: Bukayo Saka 80-rated (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka 80-rated (Arsenal) ST: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)

Ligue 1

GK: Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Yuri Berchiche 82-rated (Athletic Club)

Yuri Berchiche 82-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal)

Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Clément Lenglet 82-rated (Barcelona)

Clément Lenglet 82-rated (Barcelona) RB: Anthony Lopes 82-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 82-rated (Lyon) LM: Darwin Machís 81-rated (Granada)

Darwin Machís 81-rated (Granada) CM: José Gómez Campaña 82-rated (Levante UD)

José Gómez Campaña 82-rated (Levante UD) CM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) RM: Jesús “Suso” Sáez 82-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús “Suso” Sáez 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: José Luis Morales 81-rated (Levante UD)

José Luis Morales 81-rated (Levante UD) ST: Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Brazil

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) RB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CDM: Arthur Henrique Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Henrique Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Fabián Ruiz Peña 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz Peña 82-rated (Napoli) CAM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) CAM : Álvaro Borja Morata Martín 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

: Álvaro Borja Morata Martín 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Internazionale)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

84-rated Squad

GK: David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United)

David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United) LB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) CM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) RM: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) CAM : Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Dries Mertens 84-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 84-rated (Napoli) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

85-Rated Squad