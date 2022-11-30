How to complete RTWC Zimmerman SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The U.S. will face the Netherlands on Dec. 3.

The new Road to the World Cup (RTWC) card was added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of Walker Zimmerman from Nashville SC. An 85-rated RTWC Zimmerman card is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge

This promo highlights the different nations participating in the World Cup by releasing upgraded versions of players such as Zimmerman, who is playing for the United States. His next game is against the Netherlands on Dec. 3.

The devs mainly boosted Zimmerman’s Pace (+22), while still giving a great upgrade to his Dribbling (+12), Shooting (+10), Passing (+10), Defending (+10), and Physical when comparing this RTWC version to his original 76-rated gold card.

You’ll only have to build an 82-rated squad with at least two cards with an overall rating of 84 points minimum. If you buy all the necessary cards for this squad, you’ll spend around 15,350 to 17,850 FUT coins.

This SBC will expire after one week, on Dec. 6, you can use the available time to craft some cards and use your fodder to spend less on the market.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the RTWC Walker Zimmerman SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete RTWC Walker Zimmerman SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team