How to complete RTWC Ekambi’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can complete a set of objectives that were added to the game’s menu on Nov. 25 to receive an 86-rated Road to the World Cup (RTWC) version of Toko Ekambi from Lyon.

The Road to the World Cup promo highlights the nations of featured players across the years so players who aren’t participating in this year’s edition of the tournament might be released in this event with an upgraded RTWC version. But that’s not the case for this RTWC card at least.

Ekambi is currently playing for Cameroon in the 2022 World Cup. The country participated in the tournament as a part of France from 1930 to 1958 and either withdrew or didn’t qualify in the following years until 2022.

Compared to his 78-rated original gold version, Ekambi had his Pace (+10), Dribbling (+9), Dribbling (+8), Pace (+7), Physical (+7), and Defending (+6) generally increased for this RTWC. His skill ratings vary from 75 to 90, except for his 31-rated Defending.

This RTWC will expire on Dec. 2. That should give players enough time to complete four objectives. They all have to be fulfilled in the Squad Battle or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer.

Here are all of the objectives you’ll have to complete to earn RTWC Toko Ekambi in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: