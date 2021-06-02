How to complete ROW or MLS TOTS Guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players with a guaranteed Team of the Season (TOTS) player from the Rest of the World (ROW) or Major League Soccer (MLS), the soccer division of the U.S. and Canada.

The ROW and MSL TOTS cards aren’t as great as the selection from bigger leagues, such as Bundesliga or Serie A, but they include some meta players, such as 91-rated Cesar “Cesinha” Melo from Daegu FC and 93-rated Luís “Nani” da Cunha from Orlando City. They aren’t the strongest soccer leagues in the world, though, so the vast majority of these TOTS cards will just serve as fodder for you to use in a future SBC of your preference.

This SBC comes at a cheap price, however, so it’s worth completing it. You’ll earn an untradeable reward that you can’t sell on the market for FUT coins.

If you choose to complete the ROW or MLS TOTS Guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry. Right now, this SBC costs around 25,000 on all gaming platforms.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the ROW or MLS TOTS Guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.